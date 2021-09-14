Sharon Gilchrist's Mandos, Cars & Coffee Vlog Airs Thursday

‐ Sharon Gilchrist has announced her new YouTube Vlog series entitledAs the title suggests, the series will consist of Gilchrist pairing up with well known mandolin players to discuss mandolins while sharing coffee and driving around in fine sports cars. Episode #1 featuring Joe K. Walsh is set to launch this Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.What's to not like, and what better way than to have Sharon describe it?