Sharon Gilchrist's Mandos, Cars & Coffee Vlog Airs Thursday

    NASHVILLE, TENN. ‐ Sharon Gilchrist has announced her new YouTube Vlog series entitled Mandos, Cars & Coffee.

    As the title suggests, the series will consist of Gilchrist pairing up with well known mandolin players to discuss mandolins while sharing coffee and driving around in fine sports cars. Episode #1 featuring Joe K. Walsh is set to launch this Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

    What's to not like, and what better way than to have Sharon describe it?



    1. Michael Romkey's Avatar
      Michael Romkey - Sep-14-2021, 11:55am
      This reminds me of some other show but I can't quite put my finger on it.
    1. JeffD's Avatar
      JeffD - Sep-14-2021, 12:43pm
      I hadn't realized the relationship between coffee and mandolins. I mean, I pretty much embody that relationship, but I didn't know it was a thing. I didn't know other players know about this thing.
    1. dorenac's Avatar
      dorenac - Sep-14-2021, 12:44pm
      Does Seinfeld play mandolin?
    1. Rbaer's Avatar
      Rbaer - Sep-14-2021, 1:18pm
      (in Seinfeld voice): “And what is the deal with the mandolin?!
    1. John Bertotti's Avatar
      John Bertotti - Sep-14-2021, 5:05pm
      I don't know about Seinfled but I stumbled on this today.


      - - - Updated - - -

      I think it is more caffine! I always have a monster with my morning practice.
    1. Marcus CA's Avatar
      Marcus CA - Sep-14-2021, 7:03pm
      First, mandolins and beer. Now, mandolins and coffee. Things often come in three, so what's next?

      I really hope the lawyers don't get involved in this, given that JS probably already has enough $$$ to buy every Loar without selling off any of his cars.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Yesterday, 1:37pm
      This from Sharon's email list.

      ----------------

      MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE - OFFICIAL RELEASE - TONIGHT! THUR, 9/16/21 @ 7PM PST / 10PM EST

      MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE is a new video series I am premiering TONIGHT!
      EPISODE #1 of MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE features my interview with mandolinist @joekwalsh

      JOE K. WALSH (Professor of Mandolin - Berklee School of Music, Mr. Sun, Bluegrass & the Abstract Truth, Darol Anger's Republic of Strings, The Gibson Bros. multiple ear-candy-level solo records, @pegheadnation instructor) is one of today's most distinctive & lyrical mandolinists,singers & composers whose influence is widely evident in the finest mandolin players of the upcoming generation. To learn more about Joe K. Walsh go to: http://www.joekwalsh.com.

      HOW & WHERE can you view EPISODE #1???

      At exactly 7PM PST / 10PM EST, EPISODE #1 goes public on my youtube channel.

      VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
      STEP 1: CLICK ON THIS LINK: https://studio.youtube.com/video/VU3YyFx5xBI/edit
      STEP 2: PRESS PLAY ON EPISODE #1, MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE
      STEP 3: YOU'RE IN! - riding around Nashville in the Audi TT with @joekwalsh and myself, listening in on our shop talk & a friendly bit of mando picking.

      To Note!: MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE is a co-production and creative collaboration between myself and Darol Anger.