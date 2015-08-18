New Music in Print and eBook from John Goodin - Stumbling On

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Contents

Assisi Heights (Walking)

Blairs' Waltz (Waltz)

Blevins March (March)

Blue Basket (Reel)

Boatload of Knowledge (Reel)

Carol and Paul 2 (Waltz)

Clark's Delight (Reel)

Decorah Harvest Waltz (Waltz)

Dug Road Rag (Rag)

Easter Fool (Schottische)

Emma the Baker (Jig)

Little Bread (Reel)

Fifty Years On (Waltz)

Fine Times On Fess (Reel)

Hoosier Clockmaker (Jig)

How Many Moons (Walking)

Lost in the Sugar Bowl (Reel)

Market in May (Reel)

Mask of Mystery (Walking)

Morning Shade (Jig)

Mr. Voyles of Crandall (Waltz)

New Hat (Jig)

October Snow (Jig)

One for the Team (Reel)

Orngards' (Reel)

Paul Johnson's Quickstep (Reel)

Red Fox Crossing (Reel)

Return to Gale Woods (Jig)

Road to Gnaw Bone (Reel)

Robert Owen's Quickstep (Reel)

Rosie and Earl (Waltz)

Ruby and Gold (Waltz)

Saturday Social (Reel)

Sign Me Up (Jig)

Sleepy Hollow (Reel)

Slow Waltz for Peter O. (Waltz)

St. Feriole Island Jig (Jig)

St. Francis and the Bunny (Waltz)

St. Francis Walks at Night (Walking)

Stumbling On (Jig)

Suzy On the Loose (Reel)

Three to Get Ready (Reel)

Trout Run (Reel)

Winter Done Gone (Walking)

Winter Waltz 2018 (Waltz)

Winter Window Sun (Jig)

Yew Sunday (Walking)

Additional Information

John Goodin has announced the release of, a collection of 47 original compositions for mandolin presented in standard notation, with guitar chords for each tune.Many of the tunes in the collection include a basic harmony part. Using two mandolins (or other melody instruments) and a guitar (or other chordal instrument) allows three or more players to enjoy the pleasure of group music-making.The book contains 18 reels (meant to be played as fast or slow as the reader prefers), 10 jigs, 10 waltzes, 6 "walking" tunes, one march, one rag and a schottische.Please note: print copies are available for $25 for a limited time and only for customers in the U.S. Otherwise, PDF copies are available for $10.A sample composition from the book played by the author entitled "One for the Team."