New Music from Alex Heflin - Room for Everyone

    Published on Mar-16-2021 7:00am Views: 1870
    Alex Heflin - Room for Everyone

    MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Multi-instrumentalist Alex Heflin has announced a March 26 release for his new solo recording entitled Room for Everyone.

    About the new release Heflin told us, "Room for Everyone is most simply just meant to challenge the notion of where the mandolin can belong in music. In some ways it's more of a collage than an album. Every track pulls from a different source that has inspired me over the years. This includes notions of old time in the track "Headed Home / Come On Down" which was co-written/arranged by the tenor guitarist (John Posey) and cello player (Niko Kreider of Jakob's Ferry Stragglers) on the track.

    "There are pieces of more modern funk, like the track "Guest Room," which features Jordan Rose on drums, Nick Campbell on bass, and Steve Watkins on organ. The track "The Admiral" is a mandolin and upright bass driven trap song and "What It Looks Like & How It Feels" rides the line between jazz ballad and lo-fi hip hop.

    "There is even a hybrid acoustic/electronic 80s inspired synthwave track in 7/4 titled "Hindsight." A few other notable guests include Conall Mulvenna, who played guitar on "Nonplussed," Jacob Hurlock, who played piano on "No Scratch," and Eli Weidman, who filled out the record with lovely aux percussion and a few additional kit parts. The entire record was recorded, mixed, and mastered by yours truly in my home studio in Morgantown, WV."

    On the album Alex plays his blond Collings MF on every track.

    Listen

    From the album, the track "Guest Room."



    Track Listing

    • Casio
    • Guest Room
    • Hindsight
    • Nonplussed
    • No Scratch (featuring Jacob Hurlock)
    • Headed Home / Come On Down
    • Admiral
    • Newgrass
    • What It Looks Like & How It Feels
    • Goodnight Louise

    Additional Information


    1. Don Stiernberg's Avatar
      Don Stiernberg - Mar-16-2021, 8:25am
      Awesome!
    1. alexheflin's Avatar
      alexheflin - Mar-16-2021, 10:05am
      So glad you like it Don! It means the world coming from one of my biggest influences.
    1. DSDarr's Avatar
      DSDarr - Mar-17-2021, 5:29pm
      Looking forward to this Alex!
    1. atbuckner21's Avatar
      atbuckner21 - Mar-18-2021, 2:02pm
      Alex! This is incredible! Bravo times 100!!
    1. John Soper's Avatar
      John Soper - Mar-18-2021, 4:02pm
      I look forward to hearing other pieces in this "collage". These two tracks prove that mandolin can fit 'most any genre! Good on you!
    1. JeffD's Avatar
      JeffD - Mar-18-2021, 6:26pm
      That piece Guest Room, is really wonderful. Really seriously wonderful. I would put it right next to Andy Statman's "Barbara In the Morning" in how it puts immediately accessible beauty right out there, unapologetically, perhaps as bait, to lure the listener into some more rarified types of beauty. I love this kind of stuff.
    1. alexheflin's Avatar
      alexheflin - Mar-19-2021, 9:55am
      I'm so glad you guys dig & are excited to hear the rest! One week from today the full record will be live everywhere!
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Mar-19-2021, 4:52pm
      Late to this party, I can only echo at this point that 'Guest Room' is a real stand-out track. Every note clear as a bell, and production is silky-slip gorgeous, too! Congratulations, Alex. Looking forward to it.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Yesterday, 10:08am
      Album is released today! Congrats to Alex on this wonderful new music.