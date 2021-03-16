New Music from Alex Heflin - Room for Everyone

Track Listing

Casio

Guest Room

Hindsight

Nonplussed

No Scratch (featuring Jacob Hurlock)

Headed Home / Come On Down

Admiral

Newgrass

What It Looks Like & How It Feels

Goodnight Louise

Additional Information

— Multi-instrumentalist Alex Heflin has announced a March 26 release for his new solo recording entitledAbout the new release Heflin told us, "is most simply just meant to challenge the notion of where the mandolin can belong in music. In some ways it's more of a collage than an album. Every track pulls from a different source that has inspired me over the years. This includes notions of old time in the track "Headed Home / Come On Down" which was co-written/arranged by the tenor guitarist (John Posey) and cello player (Niko Kreider of Jakob's Ferry Stragglers) on the track."There are pieces of more modern funk, like the track "Guest Room," which features Jordan Rose on drums, Nick Campbell on bass, and Steve Watkins on organ. The track "The Admiral" is a mandolin and upright bass driven trap song and "What It Looks Like & How It Feels" rides the line between jazz ballad and lo-fi hip hop."There is even a hybrid acoustic/electronic 80s inspired synthwave track in 7/4 titled "Hindsight." A few other notable guests include Conall Mulvenna, who played guitar on "Nonplussed," Jacob Hurlock, who played piano on "No Scratch," and Eli Weidman, who filled out the record with lovely aux percussion and a few additional kit parts. The entire record was recorded, mixed, and mastered by yours truly in my home studio in Morgantown, WV."On the album Alex plays his blond Collings MF on every track.From the album, the track "Guest Room."