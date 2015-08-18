The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual 4th Edition

Includes

Introduction by Steven Gilchrist

12" x 9" spiral bound text

150 text pages

330+ color photographs

Luthier signature labels

Tap tuning and deflection tuning techniques

21 full-size fold-out construction drawings

2 full-size fold-out fixture drawings

Virzi Tone Producer

Color finishing

10 full-size inlay drawings

Musical frequency charts

Additional Information

