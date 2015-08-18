  • The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual 4th Edition

    ATASCADERO, CALIF. — Siminoff Books has announced the release of The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual 4th Edition.

    Originally published in 1974 as Constructing a Bluegrass Mandolin, two revised editions followed under the title of The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual, with the most recent 4th Edition involving a complete re-write, revise, and update the book now known as The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual 4th Edition.

    Includes

    • Introduction by Steven Gilchrist
    • 12" x 9" spiral bound text
    • 150 text pages
    • 330+ color photographs
    • Luthier signature labels
    • Tap tuning and deflection tuning techniques
    • 21 full-size fold-out construction drawings
    • 2 full-size fold-out fixture drawings
    • Virzi Tone Producer
    • Color finishing
    • 10 full-size inlay drawings
    • Musical frequency charts

