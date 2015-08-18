ATASCADERO, CALIF. — Siminoff Books has announced the release of The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual 4th Edition.
Originally published in 1974 as Constructing a Bluegrass Mandolin, two revised editions followed under the title of The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual, with the most recent 4th Edition involving a complete re-write, revise, and update the book now known as The Ultimate Bluegrass Mandolin Construction Manual 4th Edition.
Includes
- Introduction by Steven Gilchrist
- 12" x 9" spiral bound text
- 150 text pages
- 330+ color photographs
- Luthier signature labels
- Tap tuning and deflection tuning techniques
- 21 full-size fold-out construction drawings
- 2 full-size fold-out fixture drawings
- Virzi Tone Producer
- Color finishing
- 10 full-size inlay drawings
- Musical frequency charts
Additional Information