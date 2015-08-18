New in Print - Bluegrass Jam Standard Fiddle Tune Favorites by Tristan Scroggins

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Bluegrass Jam Standard Fiddle Tune Favorites is the title of a new print book with standard notation and tablature for mandolin by Tristan Scroggins.
The book, available in both print and digital through the author's Bandcamp site, features a curated selection of the 10 most common tunes played in bluegrass jams with three increasingly complex versions of each tune.
These include a simple version of the melody, an intermediate version, and a complex version with different accents and variations. These versions can be mixed together in different ways to create hundreds of variations suitable for any jam! In addition, a brief history of each tune is included along with various recommended listening that can all be found online.
Samples are available on the author's web site.
Titles
- Angeline the Baker
- Arkansas Traveler
- Big Sciota
- Fisher's Hornpipe
- Old Joe Clark
- Red Haired Boy
- Soldier's Joy
- St. Anne's Reel
- Turkey in the Straw
- Whiskey Before Breakfast
Additional Information