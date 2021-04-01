  • Acoustic Disc Releases David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen Live at Fat Tuesday's

    David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen Live at Fat Tuesday's

    PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen Live at Fat Tuesday's in a high definition, download format.

    Asmussen, from Denmark, was an incredible violinist and one of the true pioneers of string jazz. He made his first recordings with the great Oscar Aleman in 1935, played and recorded with Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman among others, and is featured on several of our projects, including a four volume Acoustic Oasis set of his classic early recordings. Grisman met Svend in 1985 at the Jazzhut Montmartre in Copenhagen and they became fast friends, toured together and released an album, Svingin with Svend in 1987.

    This collection of live performances was recorded during a six-night stint at Fat Tuesdays, then Manhattans premiere jazz spot, in 1986 when Svend toured with the David Grisman Quartet, which then featured Jim Kerwin (bass), George Marsh (drums and percussion) and Dimitri Vandellos (guitars).

    This set also includes two tracks with special guest mandolinist extraordinaire, Andy Statman. As Dawg puts it, "Svend passed away in 2017, just three weeks shy of his 101st birthday. To celebrate our friendship, here are some musical memories from a great week of music at Fat Tuesdays nearly 35 years ago."

    Listen

    From the album, "Nadja."



    Track Listing

    SET 1

    • EMD
    • Svingin with Svend
    • Steppin with Stephane
    • Nadja
    • Opus 38
    • Band Intros
    • Embraceable You
    • Nuages
    • Brazilian Breeze
    • The Spirit Feel
    • Chopin Prelude
    • Limehouse Blues

    SET 2

    • 16/16
    • It Dont Mean a Thing
    • Jitterbug Waltz
    • A Fiddler in Rio
    • Dawg Grass
    • Dawgmatism
    • Swing Mineur
    • Bags Groove*
    • Dont Get Around Much Anymore
    • Gypsy Medley*
    • June Night

    Additional Information


    Svend Asmussen and David Grisman
    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Mar-04-2021, 12:58pm
      If you all want to hear some really great music... as in great music, check out this fabulous session. These guys were on fire back in the day/night in New York City and, thanks to the quality of the recording, for me this will serve as a textbook on how to play rhythm and how to comp using our diminutive 8-stringed friend. These guys are masters and will, through listening to these recordings, raise your playing and thinking about music to a whole different level. Oh yes... and then there's the inclusion of Andy Statman on two tracks... 'nuff said!
    1. domradave's Avatar
      domradave - Mar-06-2021, 5:42pm
      I was there for one performance when Andy Statman sat in. I sat next to Andy who was in the audience during the show. He played an F-5, one of Dawg's. I met Svend after the show, along with his wife. Svend plugged in to play 2 songs at once, solo!
      I can hear my voice saying "Django" on the Swingin' With Svend record.
      I met Svend, Stephane, and Vassar. I have my grandfather's fiddle but I still do not know how to hold the instrument or the bow!!!