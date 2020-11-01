Eastman E6D Guitar Giveaway from Sun Valley Guitars

Eastman E6D Specs

Neck Material: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Ebony

Fingerboard Radius: 12"

Neck Profile: Traditional Even "C"

Nut: Bone 1 3/4"

Fretwire: 20 Jescar-FW43080

Scale Length: 25.4

Body Dimensions: 16" X 4-23/32"

Bracings: Hand-Carved Scalloped X

Body Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Body Back/Sides: Solid Mahogany

Bridge/Saddle: Ebony/Bone, 2-5/32" Spacing

Rosette: Classic

Truss Rod: Dual Acting

Binding: Top/Back

Binding Material: Black Plastic

Logo: Pearl Headstock

Inlay: Pearl Dots

Bridge Pins: Ebony

Body Finish: Gloss Nitrocellulose

Neck Finish: Satin Nitrocellulose

Hardware Color: Nickel

Pickguard: Tortoise Shell

Tuners: Open-Gear Ping V93N 3+3

Electronics Options: LR Baggs Anthem, Anthem SL, or Element

Strings: D'Addario .012 -.053 EXP16

Action Height: 12th fret 3/32" on the bass side and 2/32" on the treble side

Case: Hardshell Case

Truss Rod Wrench: 4mm

Additional Information

— Sun Valley Guitars, Eastman Guitars and the Mandolin Cafe are combining efforts to give away an Eastman E6D acoustic guitar.Registration for a chance to win will commence February 11 at 7:30 a.m. Central from a link on the Mandolin Cafe home page with one winning entry selected at random on February 16, 7:30 a.m. Central.Eastman's E6D acoustic guitar is a big dread with a bold sound and lively, dynamic response, inspired by iconic dreads of the 1930s and '40s. It's crafted with vintage tradition and tone at heart and quality all the way.About the guitar, Sun Valley's Brian Farmer told us, "I've long been a big fan of this Eastman model and their great craftsmanship, tone, and remarkable value in their E Traditional Series dreads."The E6 features trademarks of "Golden Era" build like the solid Sitka Spruce top, Mahogany back and sides, both with Eastman's renowned nitrocellulose lacquer gloss finish, plus hand-carved scalloped X bracing and of course great details like a bone nut and saddle.Shipped with a hard shell case, the winning entry takes home Eastman's E6D which retails for $1,120.00.