John Reischman Returns to Lead 2nd Annual Roots and Boots Music Camp

Instructors

John Reischman - mandolin

K. C. Groves - mandolin

Mark Miracle - mandolin

Chris Brashear - fiddle

Peter McLaughlin - guitar

Rebekah Rolland - fiddle

Rudy Cortese - banjo

Rachael Burnett - fiddle

Additional Information

— Roots & Boots Music Camp, Arizona's first 4-day immersion camp for adult students for the study and enjoyment of acoustic music styles will be held here June 23-27 at the base of the magnificent San Francisco Peaks.The camp focuses on bluegrass, folk, blues, and old-time music for guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, fiddle and singing.Designed for adults, two different levels of immersion instruction, including — new this year — a full immersion track in singing/songwriting and upright bass. Although children between the ages of 14-18 may apply to take instruction, they must have had previous instruction, and be accompanied by their respective adult guardian who is also enrolled in the camp.Now in its second season, the camp will be held once again under the tall pines of the Arizona Nordic Village, located 21 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona at the base of the magnificent San Francisco Peaks, and 60 miles South of Grand Canyon National Park. The Village is at roughly 8000 ft. altitude, and is a somewhat rugged dry camping environment, but there are shower facilities, a lodge, and yurts and cabins.The concept behind the camp is to create a supportive envelope for learning and playing acoustic music in the beauty of nature where some of the best kind of music is made and from which we can draw inspiration. The immersion concept allows participants to fully focus, have access to our instructors for a deeper experience, and to share this knowledge with your fellow participants for a tribal/family experience. Our desire is that you will come away from the camp with a new set of musical skills, and a deeper sense of love, joy and appreciation for making music.This camp was founded by Julie Sullivan Brace, co-founder of Pickin in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival, now in its 15th Year. Julie has been the artistic director for Pickin' in the Pines since inception guiding the festival toward its current success and public enjoyment. She has also created and supported music as a board member for both Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music, Berkeley Society for the Preservation of Traditional Music (oversight board of The Freight & Salvage Coffee House in Berkeley).