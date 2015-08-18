Second Annual Camp Tunefox Announced, Montreat, N.C. May 13-17

Instructors

Mandolin: Casey Campbell & Tristan Scroggins

Banjo: Ben Krakauer & Bennett Sullivan

Guitar: Kenny Smith

Guitar & Vocals: Amanda Smith

Schedule

7:30 - 8:30 am: Breakfast

9:00 - 9:45 am: Franklin Method

9:45 - 10:45 am: Morning class

11:00 - 11:45 am: Optional Hike

12:00- 1:00 pm: Lunch

1:00 - 2:00 pm: Break/Practice/Jam

2:00 - 3:00 pm: Small Group Rehearsal

3:15 - 4:15 pm: Afternoon Class

4:45 - 5:15 pm: Practice Session/Voice Class

5:30 - 6:30 pm: Dinner

7:00 - 9:00 pm: Q&A and Evening Concert

9:30 pm - late: Jam/Practice/Sleep

Registration

Additional Information

The creators of Tunefox, an app-based learning tool designed for stringed musicians to cultivate their individual creativity, have announced the second annual Camp Tunefox, to be held May 13-17.The goal of the camp is to provide instruction hands on, to move you out of your comfort zone and help hone your voice as a musician. You'll play, practice and use the unique environment of being around a community of musicians to spark your next level of playing.Camp Tunefox instructors are creators who have cultivated their individual voices as musicians. The Camp aims to provide an experience, online and in person, that empowers you to do the same.A camp closing concert will be held Saturday May 16 and is an open to the public. It's a chance for camp attendees to play on stage after being inspired for three days, to see your fellow campers and teachers jam and come together for the reason we all play music.The concert will be hosted by the legendary music venue, White Horse, Black Mountain. Invite your friends and family to join us for this exciting evening of music!Registration is now open. Camp tuition and food is $700 with lodging price based on if you choose to have a private room, shared room, or commute. Sign up before February 15 for the early bird enrollment price of $625 ($75 off). For lodging, you can choose to stay on campus at the Winsborough, either in a private room or with a roommate. The total cost for a private room (with shared bath) and full meal plan is $343 for 5 days/4 nights, which includes taxes.