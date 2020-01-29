Mini-Monroe Mandolin Camp Comes to World Famous Station Inn in Nashville

— A special two-day Monroe Mandolin mini-camp has been announced by the organizers of the Monroe Mandolin Camp. The mini-camp will be held at the World Famous Station Inn, April 4-5 and co-sponsored by the Mandolin Cafe.Going back to the roots of bluegrass, instructors Mike Compton, Jesse Brock, Lauren Price Napier and Casey Campbell share their unique interpretations and tips for playing Bill Monroe's signature style through intimate small-classes and jams.Enrollment is limited to 25 students, so there will be plenty of knee-to-knee opportunities with these modern Monroe-style masters! BONUS: all attendees will have the rare opportunity to be live-recorded on the Station Inn stage while performing one tune as a solo or duet. Cost is $250 per person, $200 for any school age registered students (fee does not include lodging, meals or transportation). All playing levels welcome!Camp runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday at the World Famous Station Inn.Yes, this IS your grandfather's bluegrass!The mandolin art of Bill Monroe covered 70+ years and several variations in style. Mon-Man Camps explore music from the classic bluegrass band of the 1940's through Bill's "Last Days on Earth." Skills and elements covered may include tremolo styles, down strokes, doublestops/building solos from chord voicings, slides, tunings, using traditional ideas to play contemporary sounds, and of course, Bill Monroe tunes. Participants may also request specific topics they would like to explore.Make this special mini-camp even more memorable by visiting Nashville's music history highlights and take advantage of Station Inn shows April 3-5, including the 2020 Grammy Award Winner & Kentucky Musician of the Year, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (April 3), Plan B: Mike Compton, Charlie Cushman, Brian Christianson, Andy Todd and Kent Blanton (April 4), and the Station Inn Sunday Afternoon Gospel Show and Sunday Evening Bluegrass Jam on April 5. Tickets available at the door for all shows.